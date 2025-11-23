Eley Financial Management Inc Buys 690 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

