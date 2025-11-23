Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 143,038 Shares of Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $74,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.55%.The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.44 per share, for a total transaction of $64,986.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,856.16. This represents a 25.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

