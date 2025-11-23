Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 607,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $69,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,184.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agilysys by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $6,626,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joe Ahmed Youssef Abdelrahman sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $53,867.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,849.28. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sethuram Shivashankar sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $61,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,223.84. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 143.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.