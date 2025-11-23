Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $1.01 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in YETI by 4,552.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in YETI by 815.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.89. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $487.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

