Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 75,688 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,856,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $72,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 60,063 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $270,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,328.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 41,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,510,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of FRSH opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dennis Woodside acquired 176,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,691.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,111,517 shares in the company, valued at $23,881,257.27. This represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Sloat bought 171,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $1,994,166.30. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,149,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,215.28. The trade was a 17.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock worth $307,963. 11.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

