Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 747 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,918,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 119.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $5,054,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 3,811 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $971,919.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,811,377.31. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total transaction of $517,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $19,807,385.50. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 44,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $267.87 on Friday. SiTime Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $386.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average of $240.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 2.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiTime in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.14.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

