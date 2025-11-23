Geode Capital Management LLC Has $70.29 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $70,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 52.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 36,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Diodes by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 846,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after buying an additional 306,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diodes by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,634.30. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $284,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 244,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,305.74. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $452,680. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

