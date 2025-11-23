Avient Corporation $AVNT Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $72,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 24.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $7,804,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $37,160,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Avient Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.57 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.43%.

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.