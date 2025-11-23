Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $77,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 560.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PriceSmart has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 851 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $99,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,768.32. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $67,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,892,905.36. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,968 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $118.58 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.