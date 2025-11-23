Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 641,117 Shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,462,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,117 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association were worth $79,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bank National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLG opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.35.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

About Flagstar Bank, National Association

(Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bank National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bank National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.