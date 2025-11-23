IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $78,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in IES in the first quarter worth about $16,853,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,589,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,265,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth $5,193,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth $3,137,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $371.19 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.51 and a fifty-two week high of $442.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.70.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IES currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.92, for a total transaction of $20,752,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,801,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,720,389.76. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 144,127 shares of company stock valued at $53,376,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

