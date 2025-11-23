Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $76,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $58.15.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,525,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,220. This represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,589. The trade was a 87.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,930 shares of company stock worth $9,584,046. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RGTI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

