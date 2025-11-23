Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC Shares Sold by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,181 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

