Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. $MGA

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,470 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $77,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Magna International by 3,849.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 165,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 161,707 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,366,000 after acquiring an additional 116,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Magna International by 2,381.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Magna International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

