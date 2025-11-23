Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,265,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,829,000 after acquiring an additional 62,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 4.0%

INTU stock opened at $663.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $666.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.