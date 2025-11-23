Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $75,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.46.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 15.01. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -2.92.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $66.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.