iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $461,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $662.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

