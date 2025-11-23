Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 180,849 Shares of Sonoco Products Company $SON

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,749,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $76,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 439.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director John R. Haley purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.87 per share, with a total value of $99,914.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,369.70. This represents a 12.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $809,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $809,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SON. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

