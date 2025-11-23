Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $216.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

