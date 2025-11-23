Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Councilmark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,237,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,587,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 516,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,424,000 after acquiring an additional 68,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $251.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.93. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

