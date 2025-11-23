PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 324,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STBA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on S&T Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 4.0%

STBA stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $91,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,201.75. This represents a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

