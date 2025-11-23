PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $615,000 in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,528 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on B shares. Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Barrick Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.