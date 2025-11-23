PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 695 Shares of RH $RH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of RH by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RH by 220.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in RH by 181.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.69.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RH stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.21.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

