Councilmark Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Councilmark Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 3.8% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

WMT stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

