Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,002,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $79,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,258,000 after buying an additional 389,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 175.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,347,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,227,000 after acquiring an additional 196,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of SIG opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

