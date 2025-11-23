PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 39.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Baidu by 25.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Baidu by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $149.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Arete raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Read Our Latest Report on BIDU

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.