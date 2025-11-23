Geode Capital Management LLC Has $81.93 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $81,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,711,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,212,000 after acquiring an additional 266,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,145,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $28,127,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BNL opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.23). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 246.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

