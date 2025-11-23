Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $80,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 60.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,478,000 after buying an additional 951,123 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 211.3% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $316.92 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $373.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This trade represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

