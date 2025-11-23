447 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STF Management LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $725.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $735.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

