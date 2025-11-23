Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Today – November 20th

Safe & Green, Mobile-health Network Solutions, Bitfarms, authID, and Cypherpunk Technologies are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small public companies, typically trading for less than $5 per share under the SEC definition, and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges rather than major exchanges. They tend to be highly speculative and illiquid, with extreme price volatility and a greater risk of fraud, so they carry elevated risk and require careful due diligence by investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Safe & Green (SGBX)

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

authID (AUID)

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Cypherpunk Technologies (CYPH)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

