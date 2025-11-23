Aflac Incorporated $AFL Stock Position Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $335,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,569,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,530,000 after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 296,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Aflac by 24.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AFL opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,450. This trade represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,056. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock worth $2,571,002 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 target price on Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

