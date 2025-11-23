Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $160.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.25). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.