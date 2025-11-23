ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 931.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COKE. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $166.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.30.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

