Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) CEO Purchases $162,180.00 in Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) CEO Victor Huang acquired 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $162,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 194,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,619.82. This trade represents a 35.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Victor Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Victor Huang bought 6,000 shares of Airship AI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

Airship AI Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AISP opened at $3.06 on Friday. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airship AI ( NASDAQ:AISP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airship AI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AISP. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 150.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the second quarter worth $70,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AISP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Airship AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airship AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

