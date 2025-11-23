KBC Group NV Sells 1,289 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,114,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,001,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 583,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,482,000 after buying an additional 163,147 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

NYSE:NWE opened at $65.69 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

