Insider Selling: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $213,458.85 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,461 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $213,458.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 161,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,507.30. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $728,100.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:FHI opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $469.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

