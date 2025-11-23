Insider Selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $183,490.02 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Owens sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $183,490.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,827.34. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ:Z opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.32, a P/E/G ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

