ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 213.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $10.57 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -211.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,045.19. The trade was a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

