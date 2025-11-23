ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,509 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. CWM LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $1,454,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.1% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Lane news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares in the company, valued at $171,338,166.45. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $203.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $144.42.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Read Our Latest Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.