KBC Group NV Sells 420 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

KBC Group NV cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 504,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,379,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PJT opened at $167.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.79. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $190.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 10.75%.The company had revenue of $447.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

