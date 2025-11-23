KBC Group NV Sells 2,818 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 494.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.1%

Murphy Oil stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 132.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

