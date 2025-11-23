KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Enersys $ENS

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Enersys were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 13.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enersys in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Enersys by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enersys alerts:

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $138.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $141.81.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.27 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Enersys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enersys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS

Enersys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.