KBC Group NV Sells 3,159 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13,335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $89,517.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,816.94. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,818 shares of company stock valued at $171,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.7%

BXMT opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.56 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 303.23%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

