KBC Group NV Has $91,000 Holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,669.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Fulton Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $186,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 19.01%.The company had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

