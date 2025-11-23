KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in American States Water Company $AWR

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 528 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $40,075.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,105.50. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.50.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. American States Water Company has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.79 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.47%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

