PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,403 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after buying an additional 3,753,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,303,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC increased its position in Celsius by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,411,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. This represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.