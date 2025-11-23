PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,648 Shares of Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69,996 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Primoris Services by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $146.16.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Primoris Services news, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,260. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $351,877.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,031.26. The trade was a 23.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,932 shares of company stock worth $2,869,099 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $129.00 price target on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

