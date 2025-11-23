PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.81, for a total transaction of $3,506,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,958 shares in the company, valued at $94,669,477.98. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,599.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,295,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,552,261.76. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 317,140 shares of company stock valued at $69,998,775 over the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $183.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.53. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

