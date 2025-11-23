Toast, Inc. $TOST Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Toast by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 373.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $33.99 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $232,206.80. Following the transaction, the executive owned 69,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,781.92. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $485,465.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 318,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,414. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Toast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

