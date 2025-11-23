PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 491.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.